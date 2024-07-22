Dani Dyer is engaged to footballer Jarrod Bowen after three years together.

Dani Dyer and Jarrod Bowen are engaged

The 'Love Island' star shared the happy news on Instagram revealing the West Ham star popped the question during a sun-soaked holiday. Dani posted a picture of the happy couple posing together on a boat which showed her flashing the new diamond sparkler on her left hand.

She captioned the snap: "Us forever" and added an emoji of a diamond ring.

Dani and Jarrod started dating back in 2021 and they are parents to twin daughters Summer and Star - who were born last year - while the reality star is also mum to son Santiago, three, from a previous relationship.

The engagement news comes after The Sun newspaper previously reported Jarrod spoke to Dani's actor dad Danny Dyer about his marriage plans last year and the whole family has been eagerly waiting for an announcement.

A source told the publication: "Everyone's saying they'll be engaged any day now. They're a proper family - they've just moved into a new house together and both sides of the family love them as a couple. It's Dani's dream to be married now she's a mum of three - Jarrod has really stepped up as a dad to Santi and they're so happy together."

"All their friends are expecting an engagement announcement any day soon - she'd say yes in a flash. It's something they've talked about a lot."

Jared plays for Danny's favourite football club and the former 'EastEnders' star previously gave his seal of approval to the relationship on his podcast, joking to his daughter: 'I'm probably more in love with your boyfriend than you are".

He then added: "West Ham are my one true love. I think I love West Ham more than anything else on this planet."