Dani Dyer blasted her husband Jarrod Bowen and his pals for taking their PlayStations to their wedding.

Sunnie Jo Dyer, Danny Dyer, Jarrod Bowen and Dani Dyer at Marching Powder premiere in London

The former Love Island contestant married the West Ham United captain in an outdoor ceremony at the £500-a-night Langley Hotel in Iver, Buckinghamshire, on May 31.

Dani has now branded her spouse and his pals a "bunch of d****" for playing video games the night before their big day.

Chatting with her 47-year-old dad Danny Dyer on the latest episode of their Live and Let Dyers podcast, she revealed: "He said he ain't staying with me the night before, he went, 'No, I don't want to stay with you.'

"They were all taking, him and their mates, their PlayStations to the hotel.

"I was like, 'You're all a bunch of d****. Why are you all excited over playing PlayStation when you're going to be a husband?'"

The 28-year-old England forward insisted getting hitched would not stop him from playing video games.

Dani continued: "He went, 'Yeah, that don't change nothing, I'm still playing.'"

And Jarrod went back to playing video games on his PlayStation after the smitten couple's nuptials.

Dani said: “Then he said to me, ‘What are we doing on the Sunday after the wedding?’

"I said, ‘I don’t know, we’ll probably just be hanging, like, we’ll come home.’

"He went, ‘Oh, no, I just didn’t know if I could play football champs on the Sunday.’

"I went, ‘Yeah play football champs, that’s fine Jarrod, absolutely.’”

Dani and Jarrod - who got engaged in July 2024 during a romantic getaway to Ibiza, Spain, after three years of dating - said "I do" in front of close friends and family members.

Their two-year-old twin daughters, Summer and Star, were on flower girls duties, while Dani's four-year-old son Santiago - who she has with her 29-year-old ex-partner Sammy Kimmence - and her 11-year-old brother Arty were page boys.

The TV personality wowed her husband and their wedding guests as she donned a £10,000 off-the-shoulder dress, created by the award-winning wedding dress designer Suzanne Neville.

Jarrod - who wiped away tears as the former EastEnders actor Danny walked his daughter towards the alter - wore a three-piece black suit for the ceremony.

The pair locked lips in front of white floral arrangements.

Captioning a highlights video of her and Jarrod's wedding day on Instagram, Dani wrote: "The best day of my entire life and a day that I will want to re-live forever."