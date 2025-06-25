Dani Dyer is set to star in Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins.

The former Love Island star is expected to join the cast of the Channel 4 show, which sees celebrities pushed to their limit as they try to pass SAS selection, guided by an elite team of ex-special forces operators from the UK and USA.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "Dani may be small in stature but she’s incredibly tough.

"Any woman who can juggle working while being a mum to three children under four is impressive - and that’s the woman Dani’s friends and family see on a daily basis.

"Celebrity SAS is a really difficult show, both mentally and physically. It will push her to her limits but she can’t wait to get started.

"If people thought her dad Danny was the hardman of the family, wait until they see what Dani’s capable of."

Stars are expected to fly out to Marrakech, Morocco, soon to shoot the next series of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins.

The 28-year-old reality TV star - who recently married West Ham United and England star Jarrod Bowen - is also said to have signed up to appear in this year's Strictly Come Dancing series.

A Strictly insider recently told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: "Bosses are thrilled she’s agreed to take part and are ironing out her fee.

"She’s bubbly, down-to-earth and straight-talking and producers reckon she’ll make an ideal contestant - not to mention the bonus of having Jarrod and dad Danny in the audience supporting her."

Dani - the daughter of former EastEnders actor Danny Dyer - shot to fame in 2018 when she appeared on reality TV show Survival of the Fittest.

She had to quit the programme early through injury, but she went on to win Love Island that year alongside then-boyfriend Jack Fincham.