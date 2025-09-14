Dani Dyer’s husband Jarrod Bowen has been “so supportive” ahead of her Strictly Come Dancing debut.

Dani Dyer’s husband Jarrod Bowen 'so supportive' over Strictly

Dani Dyer’s husband Jarrod Bowen 'so supportive' over Strictly

The 29-year-old reality TV star is excited to compete in the upcoming series of the BBC dance show – which will launch on September 20 – and revealed her West Ham footballer spouse Jarrod has been proudly cheering her on in rehearsals.

She told the Mail On Sunday: “Jarrod is so excited for me and so supportive. I’m so lucky I have such a supportive family. I said to him: ‘Can we dance together?’

“I will definitely be getting him up in the kitchen, we've got to have a little dance.

“'I knew I was going to have a great time, but I just feel like it is even better than I could even imagine. It's dance, it's fun. Today I was watching all the professionals. I get home and I'm just so excited.”

Dani and Jarrod- who have twin daughters, Summer and Star, two, together, as well as Dani's four-year-old son, Santiago, from a previous relationship - tied the knot in June and she admitted they didn’t put much effort into rehearsing their first dance.

She said: “Our first dance was nothing massive. We had two days before the wedding, and I said: ‘Babe, we have to try something.’

“And he was like: ‘I will just spin you around, pick you up and give you a big kiss at the end.’

“Honestly, that first dance feels like it goes on for ages. You have got everyone watching you, and you’re just two-stepping. So we did that.”

Along with Jarrod, Dani also revealed her father, Rivals actor Danny Dyer, has been a huge support.

She said: “He’s coming to the first live show. He gets really emotional about things. He will probably cry. He's just so proud. He's a proper girl dad. He really is. He's like: ‘Just go and enjoy it and smash it. He's really excited for me.

“I said to him: ‘Do you want to come?’ and he said: ‘Absolutely. I will come whenever I can.’”

Tagged in