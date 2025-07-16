Daniel Brocklebank is reportedly heading for an "explosive" exit from Coronation Street.

The 45-year-old actor was told earlier this year his alter ego Billy Mayhew was being written out after 11 years in Weatherfield and it has now been claimed the archdeacon will be killed off in one of the biggest storylines of the festive period.

A source told The Sun: “Corrie bosses are busy plotting how to kill off Billy, having decided to axe Daniel earlier this year.

“There aren’t any plans to bring him back onto the soap so it makes sense make his exit the most impactful and explosive it can be.

"It’s likely Billy will be a focus point of the Christmas/New Year storylines, with fans expected to be at the edge of their seats in the run-up.”

A Coronation Street spokespeerson insisted they would not comment on storyline speculation.

Daniel previously admitted he was "sad" to be leaving Corrie.

He said: “I have been working on ‘Corrie’ for a quarter of my life.

"I have adored every minute I have been in that building and have never not looked forward to going into work.

"I love everyone who works on this show and whilst I am sad to be going, I am equally excited to see what the future holds."

The actor's partner, Jordan Coulthard later revealed it wasn't Daniel's decision to move on and he branded his axing a "huge mistake".

According to MailOnline, he wrote on his Instagram Story: “Nothing to say. Not his decision. Huge mistake.

“I can't believe we are having this conversation. No words can express how heartbroken I am for him.”

Producer Kate Brooks previously paid tribute to Daniel and his work on the show.

She said: "Billy will be involved in a major storyline over the coming months, which will see him tested in ways he never imagined, as friendships and his faith are pushed to the limit.

"We’re incredibly sad to bid farewell to Dan, who has been fantastic in some of ‘Corrie’s biggest storylines over the past few years, most notably Paul’s MND.

"An actor of immeasurable talent and skill, and an absolute treasure behind the scenes - he will be missed by all of us on the cobbles."