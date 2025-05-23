Daniel Brocklebank’s partner has blasted ‘Coronation Street’ over the actor’s upcoming exit.

Daniel Brocklebank’s partner blasts Coronation Street

Jordan Coulthard, Daniel's boyfriend, took to his Instagram Story to insist that it was not Daniel’s decision to leave the ITV soap and he slammed it as a “huge mistake”.

According to MailOnline, he wrote: “Nothing to say. Not his decision. Huge mistake.

“I can't believe we are having this conversation. No words can express how heartbroken I am for him.”

Jordan’s comments came after it was revealed Daniel, 45, who has played Billy Mayhew for 11 years, will be leaving the soap amid a dramatic storyline next year.

Daniel told The Sun: “I have been working on ‘Corrie’ for a quarter of my life.

"I have adored every minute I have been in that building and have never not looked forward to going into work.

"I love everyone who works on this show and whilst I am sad to be going, I am equally excited to see what the future holds."

Producer Kate Brooks said: "Billy will be involved in a major storyline over the coming months, which will see him tested in ways he never imagined, as friendships and his faith are pushed to the limit.

"We’re incredibly sad to bid farewell to Dan, who has been fantastic in some of ‘Corrie’s biggest storylines over the past few years, most notably Paul’s MND.

"An actor of immeasurable talent and skill, and an absolute treasure behind the scenes - he will be missed by all of us on the cobbles."