Danielle Lloyd's cancer scare has changed her "outlook on life".

Danielle Lloyd recently underwent surgery

The 41-year-old TV star was diagnosed with skin cancer earlier this year, after she noticed a change to one of her moles, and Danielle has now taken to social media to reveal how she's recovering from her recent surgery.

Filming herself before getting a spray tan, Danielle said on Instagram: "I used to be a total sun worshiper, never really thinking about the risk of skin cancer. Sunbeds before holidays? Absolutely!

"But now, I’ve decided it’s better to fake the glow because my health and being there for my kids are what truly matter. I’m still waiting on the results from my second operation, but I’m keeping my spirits up and pledging to keep my skin safe from those pesky UV rays in the future!"

Danielle - who has Archie, 14, George, 13, and Harry, 11, with ex-husband Jamie O'Hara, as well as Ronnie, seven, and Autumn, three, with Michael O'Neill - has also shared a photo of her surgery scar on social media.

Meanwhile, Danielle previously revealed that she didn't share her diagnosis news with her two youngest children.

The reality star feared that Ronnie and Autumn wouldn't understand her diagnosis, and so she opted to keep the news to herself.

Speaking to Closer magazine, Danielle said: "I told the older three but not the younger two. Ronnie is at an age where he wouldn't really understand, he'd hear that word and think I was going to die."

Danielle opted to share the news with her oldest children - but she feared that they still might not understand the consequences of her diagnosis.

Danielle - who has been married to Michael since 2019 - said: "It was difficult telling the older boys, Harry asked me if my hair was going to fall out.

"It's hard because they're still young, so I don't know if they fully understand - which is a good thing because I don't want to put a strain on them."

Despite this, Danielle has been keen to raise awareness of skin cancer.

She said: "I just want to raise awareness for anyone who thinks they've got something funny on their body, they see a mole growing, which is not normal - please, please, please go to your doctor because honestly, you just never know."