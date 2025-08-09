Danniella Westbrook "regrets" taking drugs.

Danniella Westbrook regrets taking drugs

The 51-year-old actress has been candid about abusing cocaine from her teenage years and has undergone several bouts of reconstructive surgery on her nose to replace her eroded septum as a result of excessive use of the drug, and she has admitted it took her some time to learn from her mistakes.

She told the Daily Star newspaper: "Drugs will always be my biggest regret. But other than that, no. No career regrets as such.”

"I just think everything's a learning curve, isn't it? It's about how you deal with it personally and what you learn from it. If you learn from it, that is. I'm one of those people who has to learn from a mistake about 12 times before I can see the light.

"I'm like Dory, forgetting what’s happened. But you know, I was like that. Now I listen. I’ll listen to the advice given to me."

The former EastEnders star - who shot to fame playing Sam Mitchell on the soap - is on the lookout for new acting roles and is particularly keen to get back on stage.

She said: "I'd like to do more theatre. I think I'd like to play Mama Morton in Chicago. I'd like to do Blood Brothers. I'd like to do something completely different from Sam Mitchell. I don't know, maybe a gangster granny or something like that. I just like to do something completely different."

Danniella previously admitted her drug habit would've killed her if it hadn't been exposed.

Quizzed on whether her drug habits began when she became famous, she said: "They were there, but they weren’t as heightened.

"I didn’t have as much money as I did when I was working on a big show.

"I already had issues, a lot of preconceived issues as well but really the media saved me if anything more than once.

"By putting me all over the papers, by exposing me in a sense because I had to do something with my life, otherwise I would’ve ended up dead.

"For everyone down there’s an up, as they say. For me, just being exposed by everything, you’ve got to look at the positives of it."