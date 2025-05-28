Dannii Minogue feels she was the victim of a "pile on" on 'The Graham Norton Show'.

Dannii Minogue appeared on the BBC show back in 2007

The 53-year-old pop star appeared on the BBC chat show alongside Sharon Osbourne - her former 'X Factor' co-star - back in 2007, and Dannii feels she was the subject of unnecessarily cruel jokes about her appearance and her talent.

Speaking on the 'How to Fail with Elizabeth Day' podcast, Dannii shared: "I think the difference was it wasn't being rude.

"There had to be production meetings to set up the things that they were doing on set in this show and these huge personalities that I looked up to and just loved what they had done."

Dannii was a huge admirer of Sharon at the time, but she remembers feeling heartbroken by the experience.

What's more, the singer suggested that the episode "would never be made today".

Dannii - who is the sister of pop star Kylie Minogue - said: "I'd loved Sharon Osbourne on 'X Factor'. I'd love her on 'The Osborne's. I loved what Graham Norton was doing, and here were these people just tearing me to pieces. That show would never be made today."

Sharon, 72, joked about Dannii's music career on the chat show, suggesting that she joined the 'X Factor' judging panel because of her looks, rather than her talent.

Sharon quipped: "She knows she's there for her looks, not her contributions to the music industry."

Sharon first appeared on 'The X Factor' back in 2004. But after leaving the ITV show, she admitted to having had a difficult relationship with Dannii.

During an appearance on 'Piers Morgan's Life Stories', she confessed: "I didn't hate her because hatred is very close to love and takes a lot of emotion and I don't have that time for her.

"She was like an insect, a mosquito that wouldn't go away."

However, Sharon appeared to be more philosophical about the situation during her time on 'Celebrity Big Brother' in 2024.

The TV star admitted to having clashed with her former co-star, but suggested that she's now moved on from their feud.

Sharon told her 'Big Brother' housemates: "Yeah she's alright, she's alright."