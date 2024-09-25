Danny and Dani Dyer's travel show has been axed after just one series.

The former 'EastEnders' actor and his daughter flew out to Italy last year for E4's four-part series 'Absolutely Dyer: Danny and Dani Do Italy' but despite being a hit with viewers and the pair being keen to work on a similar follow-up series, Channel 4 have opted out of renewing the show.

A source told The Sun newspaper's TV Biz column: “Danny and Dani loved filming the Italy series, they had a laugh and it was great bonding time.

“They discussed doing more, even exploring regions in the UK, which would have been cheaper to make. But Channel 4 have decided once is enough and they won’t be back for more.”

However, the duo could be making more shows for the channel.

The insider added: “Danny and Dani are still really well thought of as a telly duo, as shown on Celebrity Gogglebox, so they might return in a different guise on the channel.”

Despite the disappointment of the show being cancelled, Danny has plenty of work coming in as his Disney+ series 'Rivals' comes out next month and his Sky Max comedy 'Mr. Bigstuff' was recently renewed for a second season.

The 47-year-old actor appears in 'Mr. Bigstuff' as a prescription-drug-addict who ruins his brother's life and it was recently claimed Danny feels it will be his "defining role" after leaving 'EastEnders' two years ago.

A source recently told The Sun newspaper: "Danny seems to have found his niche playing a rough-round-the-edges geezer in an out-and-out comedy show.

“He always said when he quit the BBC One soap that he felt there was one defining role that had so far eluded him.

“Maybe he’s finally found that part on 'Mr Bigstuff'. Sky execs certainly seem very impressed.”