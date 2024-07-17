Danny Dyer has delved into "some weird s***" to make himself cry on camera.

Danny Dyer has different methods to crying on screen

The former 'EastEnders' actor - who plays Lee in Ryan Sampson's new comedy 'Mr Bigstuff' - has opened up about getting immersed in a character, and admitted he has "sometimes" channeled very real emotions during filming to help his performances.

Speaking on the 'Dish from Waitrose' podcast, he said: "If the writing and the text is good enough, then you f****** buy it and you believe what you're saying.

"But sometimes you have to dig into some weird s*** to make you cry."

The 46-year-old star admitted that can be difficult on a soap, where you might have "weeks of crying" during a tough storyline.

He added: "When you're doing a soap, you have whole, you know, you have weeks of crying on end.

"And then you sort of have to go home and go, ‘Hello kids! How are you, all lovely?’ You know, you're, you're in a, you know, you're a bit f***** in the nut from it, it's like…

"So it depends how much you want to commit. You got to sell it. And so therefore, you know, what’s a few tears between friends? We all need a f****** good cry."

Danny noted there are different approaches, with some people on Albert Square using what was nicknamed "the award stick" to look like they were crying.

He said: "It depends, it depends how you approach it, really. Some people, we'd have it on 'EastEnders', it were called 'the award stick'.

"So you'd have a - there's a stick that you get, it's basically Vicks, and you put it in your eyes. And it creates tears and then you just pull a face. And I’m not saying who did that."

Danny revealed he would often get upset after "knockbacks" as an actor trying to land roles.

Pointing out the importance of watching other performers, he said: "I think like all art, you watch stuff and you take stuff on, and then you try and nick stuff and use it slightly. I think that's what art is really.

"But I think what gives you a career is your own identity and makes you different from everybody else.

"But there's a lot of knockbacks, a lot of people saying, no, we don't want you. You're s****, he’s better. Which, you know… I just go home and sob my heart out."

Dish from Waitrose is available on all podcast providers.