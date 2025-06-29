Danny Dyer and Emily Atack to host new ITV gameshow

Danny Dyer and Emily Atack are set to present a new ITV gameshow.

The Rivals co-stars will begin filming the new primetime Saturday night show this year and it is expected to air in 2026.

A source told The Sun on Sunday: “Bosses have been impressed with Danny and Emily’s charisma on Rivals and thought they’d make an amazing duo on-screen to freshen up their entertainment talent.

“They’re an unlikely pair but have appeared on a few panel shows together and have plenty of fun energy that is perfect for the tone that ITV want to set.

“Producers are keen to trial new presenting partnerships to get people talking, and both Emily and Danny have huge appeal.”

The pair are set to be paid £250,000 each to host the top secret show.

Danny, 47, and Emily, 35, are currently filming the second series of Disney+ bonkbuster Rivals, in which he plays Cockney businessman Freddy Jones, while she portrays Sarah Stratton, the unfaithful wife of a British MP.

Danny has previous presenting experience as host of BBC gameshow ‘The Wall’ from 2019 to 2022.

‘The Wall’ featured questions voiced by TV legend Angela Rippon as contestants relied on a combination of strategy, knowledge and luck to win a life-changing cash prize.

Speaking about his decision to present the show, Danny previously said: “I’d never had a desire to host a gameshow before I saw this game. I couldn’t turn down the opportunity to help win the public some serious life-changing readies. I love it.”

Meanwhile, Emily was a ‘Celebrity Juice’ team captain between 2020 and 2022.