Danny Dyer never wanted to get the doof doof ending on 'EastEnders' because "you get exposed" for using the same shocked expression.

The 47-year-old actor - who played Mick Carter on the BBC soap from 2013 to 2022 - has explained his reason for never wanting to get his own dramatic conclusion to an episode.

Speaking on the 'Off Menu' podcast, he said: “It was always a weird thing that because it's a myth, I think, that as an actor you actually get the scripts and you flick to the back because you want the doof doof.

"There’s a record or something, someone’s done the most, but you don't want it because it's horrible. It's awkward.

"You have to hold a gaze for about eight seconds. And it's the same gaze, you know, slightly constipated. Because what is it? It's a cliffhanger. So the face is, ‘what the f***’s going to happen?’ "

Danny has recalled one storyline where his character was "banged up in prison" to explain a real life holiday, and the storyline saw him get "set up" after someone shot themselves and framed Mick.

He said: “So in prison I was having a bad time, there was a daddy on the wing and all that. Although my character, you know, he wasn’t a p****, he could have it off.

"But obviously he didn't want to get no agg because he wanted to get out. So at the end of every ep, and I had four on the spin, was me getting either bullied or something had happened, and it was the same face again. So you get exposed.

“You can't mix it up. It's got to be, and they're adamant about this, 'what the f*** is going to happen tomorrow?' "

He insisted bosses always wanted "a flare of a nostril" kind of expression, and Danny can spot the 'doof doof' coming a mile off.

He teased: "I can see the camera on the move. And it never cuts to the other character who's talking to them, who just broke the bad news.

"So it's on your boat, it's on your boat, it's on your boat, you've got to hold it, got to hold it, and then the doof doofs kick in. So I would always dread them. I got a few in me time.“

Danny did recall getting a "laughing one", but bosses decided to "never" try it again.

He said: "I laughed on the doof doof, because it was Shirley breaking it to Phil that I was her brother.

"And so weirdly I laugh when she introduces me as her brother. I don't know why. She goes, ‘Phil, this is me brother Mick,’ and I laugh, and then you've got to carry the laugh on it.

"Doof, doof, doof, doof, doof, they never did it again.”