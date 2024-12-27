Danny Dyer had a "tricky" Christmas last year.

Danny Dyer had the worst Christmas in 2023 due to his wife having perimenopause mood swings

The former 'EastEnders' actor - who is best known for playing Mick Carter on the BBC One soap - has admitted he struggled with his wife Joanne Mas' moods as she has started experiencing the symptoms of the menopause and a lot of the Dyer family had a sickness bug, with Danny, 47, quipping that he likely didn't catch it because he'd hit the booze hard.

Speaking on their podcast 'Live and Let Dyers', Danny said: "I didn't have a good Christmas last year, it wasn't the best."

His daughter Dani said: "We had Christmas at my house, so it's actually devastating that you really didn't enjoy it."

Danny explained: "It was ... how can I put it? Very perimenopausal mother.

"I love Christmas, I've always loved it, but last Christmas, it was a bit of a tricky one."

Dani - who has twin daughters Summer and Star, born last year, with footballer Jarrod Bowen, and son Santiago, three, from a previous relationship - said: "And everyone got a sickness bug. Remember? There was a sickness bug in the house."

Danny recalled: "Yeah there was, because your Uncle Tyler brought it in."

Dani said: "No, well they say this, but I don't know if it was my kids because the day before Christmas Eve, Santi was sick and had an upset stomach. And the twins were being sick by Christmas Day, but they were so small still, I didn't know if it was from the milk.

"And then by Boxing Day, everyone was spewing and s******* themselves."

Danny recalled: "Yeah, you are right. I was alright, I don't know why, see, I think maybe it was the amount of booze I had in my system. I think the virus just didn't fancy it, 'I don't want to stay in this body, get me out of this body, lively.'"

The soap star added: "But you know, you let it go. Christmas is the idea again of forced fun; it's like holidays, You've got to have fun today, it's got to be the best day ever."