‘Henpocalypse!’ will not be renewed for a second series.

Danny Dyer's stint on Henpocalypse! has come to an end

The BBC Two show - which featured Kate O’Flynn as Jen - was centred on a group of women from Birmingham women on a hen do in remote North Wales during a pandemic, and featured 'EastEnders' legend Danny Dyer as himself.

A source at the BBC told The Sun: "It just didn’t get the audience figures to justify it returning."

Despite drawing nearly a million viewers when the show launched in August 2023, the figures attained were not what the broadcaster had initially hoped for.

The sitcom also featured former 'Waterloo Road' actress Elizabeth Berrington alongside Callie Cooke, Lauren O'Rourke, and ‘Line Of Duty’ actress Lucie Shorthouse.

Danny made a memorable cameo in the six-part series, including him dressed up as a hunky knight.

Creator Caroline Moran revealed that she had written Danny into her script before the project even commissioned, and "begged" him to take on the role because she thought of him as a "national treasure".

She said: “There's only one Danny Dyer. He's fantastic.

“He was everything and more than I could've hoped for.

“I emailed him, begging, going, 'You're amazing, you're a national treasure – what do you say?' He was up for it.”

The 47-year-old actor was particularly enthusiastic about the role, describing it as a "fictionalised and heightened version of himself" and was "honoured" to have been given the chance in the first place.

Speaking ahead of the first episode airing last year, Danny said: "When I saw the pilot for ‘Henpocalypse!’ I pi***** myself laughing and I was so honoured to be asked to be a part of such an amazing job. You’re all gonna f****** love it – it’s hilarious."