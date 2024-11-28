Danny Jones' mother is backing him to win 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!'.

The McFly singer is favourite to be crowned King of the Jungle and his mum Kathy believes that he would be a worthy winner after taking on snakes and breaking down in tears about his struggles with anxiety during his time in camp.

Kathy told the Daily Mirror newspaper: "I was laughing watching him with the snake down his trousers and then the next day I was crying.

"I don't like seeing him upset – you don't like seeing your kids upset, do you?

"It got me a bit. I am so proud of him... I think he could win, and do it for the North.

"He's doing amazing. I'm so proud of him."

Kathy is also unsurprised about her son's bond with fellow campmate Barry McGuigan as he is a big fan of boxing.

She said: "I knew he would have a connection with Barry, he likes boxing."

Danny became tearful in an episode of the ITV reality show last week as he recalled having a panic attack while being interviewed on live television.

The 38-year-old star said: "I was freaking out and I couldn't answer the question that got asked to me.

"My heart rate goes crazy, I went white, and I felt like I was going to puke."

Danny previously explained that he feared he was dying as claustrophobia turned into panic attacks – although he has not suffered an anxiety attack since 2013.

The musician recalled to The Bolton News: "At times it was so horrible.

"I experienced claustrophobia, coming out in cold sweats, feeling a band tightening around my chest and worrying I was having a heart attack.

"It's so scary and I've felt like I was dying on occasions. You can't believe your body can do that to you. I was also plagued with dark thoughts I couldn't control."