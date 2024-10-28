Danny Mac is returning to 'Hollyoaks'.

Danny Mac is returning to Hollyoaks after a decade away

The 36-year-old actor took on the role of Mark 'Dodger' Savage in the Channel 4 soap opera in 2011 but his character has not been seen since he took the blame for his brother Will's killing in an effort to protect his daughter in 2015 and he is now "thrilled" to be heading back to the show.

He said: "After a decade away, I'm thrilled to be returning and reuniting with my incredible co-stars, old friends and a character very close to my heart. Dodger escaped, leaving a great deal behind. I've always wondered whether he could return and who he might have become in the 10 years since he ran away. Now that he's back, there's a lot to uncover, but one way or another, we will finally find out."

Danny will be seen back on screen in January and it is thought that his return will enable producers to "solidify the clans" in the fictional Chester village.

A source told The Sun newspaper's TVBIz column: ““Danny’s really excited to be back on set and he’s been promised explosive twists and turns in Dodger’s story. It’s a really exciting time under new boss Hannah Cheers and it was the perfect time to return.”

"Bosses are really keen to solidify the clans in the village and bringing Dodger back to reunite him with his sisters, dad and very dangerous grandmother is the cherry on top for them."

Prior to finding wider fame through television, Danny - who is married to his former co-star Carley Stenson and has daughter Skye, three, with her - had starred in West End musicals such as 'Les Misérables' and 'Wicked', and after he left the soap he took part in 'Strictly Come Dancing' where he reached the final with Oti Mabuse.