Danny Miller found it hard to cope with boredom during his stint on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

The 'Emmerdale' actor won the 2021 series of the popular ITV reality show but revealed that it was tedious spending so much time at Gwrych Castle in Wales – where the series temporarily relocated to during the coronavirus pandemic.

In an interview with New! magazine, Danny said: "I hated the boredom. Even with great people, there's only so much you can talk about.

"What I loved was showing people who Danny really is, not just Aaron, my character. It was an amazing feeling, to be myself on a show I've loved since childhood. It felt like a real achievement."

The 34-year-old star revealed that he was taken aback by how meagre the food portions are on the programme.

Miller said: "The one shock is how tiny the portions are of food are. You can't believe how little rice and beans you get. Plus, no condiments – that was tough."

Danny has portrayed the character of Aaron Dingle in 'Emmerdale' since 2008 but has revealed that he would love to play an "underworld gangster" in the future after some of his pals starred in the BBC drama 'This City Is Ours'.

He said: "My friends Jack McMullen and James Nelson-Joyce have just done 'This City Is Ours' – it's brilliant.

"Playing an underworld gangster would be a dream. But I'm happy where I am right now."

Danny's alter ego Aaron is set to get married to his partner John Sugden (Oliver Farnworth) in upcoming episodes of 'Emmerdale' – although the day is thrown into chaos when John's dark past catches up with him – and the star has teased some "special" scenes on the ITV soap.

He explained: "Well, it's one of our special episodes. We've started exploring a lot more now than ever before.

"It's really interesting because it's done from John's imagination, which makes it very different.

"With so many soap weddings, you have to find ways to make them feel fresh. It's set across three days and it's lots of fun – but of course, there's drama and angst, too."