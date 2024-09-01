'The Chase' star Darragh Ennis doesn't fear AI replacing him on the quiz show.

Darragh Ennis has no fears about AI taking over The Chasers

The 43-year-old scientist is The Menace on the ITV programme, and he insists the technology will never be "powerful" enough to take over his job.

He told the Daily Star Sunday: “Artificial intelligence is totally fascinating, but I don’t worry about it replacing us on The Chase.

“So the thing about AI that everybody seems to misconstrue is they think it’s more powerful than it is. That’s one of the things.

“I don’t think you could replace The Beast though - the projector for that hologram would be massive. There’s no way to replace him.”

However, he wouldn't mind if bots assisted those who come up with the questions behind the scenes.

He said: “Do you know what, I wouldn’t be against the idea of our question-writing team, who are the least appreciated people in the world by the way, using it.

“They get nothing but difficulty, people are always complaining about the questions - a classic quiz thing.

“But I’d have no problem if they wanted to use AI to generate a starting point for questions, why not?

“You know, they’d have to verify them, you have to check things, but they could reduce their workload and they could generate questions.

“And also, one good thing about AI is, everybody has biases and you could change the biases to that of the machine.

“So instead of asking just things you know about, it could farm vast amounts of information and come up with new topics.”