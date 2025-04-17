'Cold Feet' star John Thomson wants to find love again.

Fast Show star John Thomson is looking for love again and is ready to join a dating app

The 55-year-old actor has been single for the past 12 months after the end of a five-year relationship but he now feels as though he is ready to date once more.

John would be prepared to join a dating app to find the right lady but his attempts to join exclusive celebrity dating app Raya have so far been unsuccessful.

Appearing on the 'We're Not Getting Any Younger' podcast, he said: "I’m recently single, last year. I’ve been a year single. It’s hard, really tough. We move on. It was five years that relationship so it took it out of me. I’ve given it a year so I’m single and just about ready to mingle. Five years is a long time.

“I would go on a dating app, but Raya won’t have me. You know it’s celebs date celebs, they won’t go near me. I’m on a waiting list, I’ve got 15 referrals and they still won’t have me. I’d like to date people in the industry.”

John - who was married to ex-wife Samantha Sharp, with whom he has two daughters, from 2005 to 2015 - has also started a new exercise and fitness regime to get in shape now he's back on the market.

John - who has also starred in 'Coronation Street', 'Men Behaving Badly' and 'The Fast Show - said: "I do Muscle Boost, I do 17 minutes every morning. One of those apps with a CGI man. I screen mirror it to my telly in my front room. I put a yoga mat down and a chair and I do 17 minutes.”

And John believes he has one major advantage over other men his age, because he's had a hair transplant his locks don't go grey.

He explained: "I had a transplant about 15 years ago. I had a strip taken out of the back and they a team of girls on microscopes splice that into individual hairs and then they re-plant it. It’s really good.

“The beauty of it is that you don’t go grey. They take the hair from there and it’s dark hair.

“I got it for free, but I was a poster boy."