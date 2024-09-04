‘Dating Naked UK’ is returning for a second series.

Dating Naked UK is coming back

The reality series - which sees 12 single people get to know each other while completely in the buff - is based on a US format that originally aired on VH1, and the British version has been dubbed a “smash hit” with plans for it to come back for another run on the streaming service Paramount+.

An insider told the Daily Star newspaper: “‘Dating Naked UK’ has divided opinion and all the controversy has helped make it a smash hit.

“The ratings have been so high that bosses have commissioned another run before the first one has even finished airing.”

The show’s host Rylan Clark recently reflected that part of the show’s appeal is that is a “social experiment” where anything could have happened.

The 35-year-old television presenter told Grazia: “Things occur in this series that only occur because they’re all naked. It’s a social experiment as much as it’s a dating show.

"We didn’t know what was going to happen when we put however many naked people in a house to date. It could have been an orgy from the first day!”

Rylan - who shot to fame on ‘The X Factor’ before moving into hosting shows like 'Big Brother's Bit on The Side' and his own BBC Radio 2 show - mused that everyone quickly “became so comfortable” with being starkers.

He said: “Something just happened, and I think it’s the fact they were all naked and all different that made them feel confident in that group. They just became so comfortable with each other because they’re all in the same boat.

"But there is more drama in this show than I thought there would be. There’s one episode where I actually make this noise like I’m possessed because I was so shocked by a decision. It was like being hit round the face with a baseball bat.”