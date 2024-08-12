Liliana Orzac still talks to Dave Myers.

Liliana Orzac tied the knot with Hairy Bikers star Dave in 2011

The 'Hairy Bikers' star and TV chef passed away in February at the age of 66 following a battle with cancer and now Lili - who he tied the knot with in 2011 - has admitted that she "doesn't consider herself a widow" and is still Dave's wife.

She is quoted by the Daily Star newspaper as saying: "I don't consider myself a widow... I don't like the word. I'm Dave's wife. He's still everywhere in our house. I talk to him all the time."

"This was a man who was at his happiest around our table.

"He lit up a room anyway - the man burned with creativity, with interest in everyone - but his passion for life came through particularly when he was cooking for someone, for everyone.

"My husband served up love on a plate."

Lili recently admitted that there there is a "different layer" to her grief because she could turn on the television and see him there at any moment.

Speaking on ITV's 'Lorraine', she said: "Everybody who loses somebody in their lives misses them but there's a different layer because if I turn on the TV, he might be on. There are cookbooks in the house everywhere. He is everywhere. It just transpires and rolls on into this beautiful thing."

Lili recalled that she was running a hotel in Romania when she met the 'Strictly Come Dancing' star and he ended up staying there by accident, but they soon forged a relationship over email while he filmed his hit culinary series with Si King.

She said: "I didn't know he was the one. It took him two years to convince me! I was running a hotel and he just accidentally ended up staying there, they were booked somewhere else.

"The jewels that he threw at me at the beginning were words. We met when, he was on the very first series of 'Hairy Bikers', and after Romania, they traveled to Mexico, Argentina, Turkey, and India, all beautiful places and he used to send me these beautiful emails about the food, people, the cultures. So I had these wonderful emails about these wonderful trips and it just fascinated me.

"Then we thought we'd meet up and after he finished filming, we used to meet up for weekends in different places in Europe."