Sir David Jason wants more roles in his 80s

The 84-year-old veteran - who is best known for playing Del Boy Trotter in iconic sitcom 'Only Fools And Horses' - has bemoaned the lack of opportunities given to older actors, despite still having a lot "to offer".

He told the Radio Times magazine: "I’m trying desperately to convince producers and directors that I’ve got many characters still left to play.

"Senior actors have got a tremendous amount to offer."

He added: "I’m open to offers!"

Sir David will celebrated his 85th birthday in February, and while he's still keen to work, he isn't quite so excited for the milestone.

He laughed: "Don’t remind me about it! I’m never a great one for celebrations like that.

"I always find it a bit tiring, a bit embarrassing, a bit, 'Just get on with it…' And the older you get, the worse that becomes!"

Sir David has recently described Del Boy as a "ghost" that "haunts" him, because he rarely gets to talk about other roles he's taken on over the years.

He has also starred in the likes of 'The Darling Buds of May', 'A Touch of Frost', 'Porridge', and 'Open All Hours', among many other shows.

He told 'BBC Breakfast': "That Derek Trotter thing, he's a bit of a ghost that comes along behind me like A Christmas Carol.

"Haunted is perhaps too ... no. He's with me all the time, whether you call it haunted or not.

"I do say he's on my back all the time, because wherever I go people recognise me as the character and you always get people who say, 'Lovely jubbly!' and all of that.

"Which only hangs me back, only upsets me slightly is because that seems to be the only thing that people remember me for.

"I’m delighted in one way that it’s reached so many people and they’ve enjoyed what I’ve done with the character, but I’ve done so many other things that everybody seems to have forgotten about. It’s like I’ve only ever played Derek Trotter."