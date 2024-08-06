'Daddy Issues' co-stars David Morrissey and Aimee Lou Wood couldn't stop laughing during filming.

Aimee Lou Wood and David Morrissey laughed a lot making Daddy Issues

The ‘Sense and Sensibility’ star loved working with the ‘Sex Education’ actress - whose work he had admired before they met professionally - but found it “tough” because they would get a horrific case of the giggles while filming the new BBC Three comedy, which focuses on Malcolm, a father getting to know his adult daughter Gemma.

The 60-year-old actor said: “Well I knew her work but she’s just wonderful, she’s SO funny. One of the big problems we have working together is that we make each other laugh, so that’s always tough at times, but I think she’s a huge talent.

"I saw her at the theatre in 'Uncle Vayna' as well as in ‘Sex Education’ and I just think she’s got such breadth and honesty and truthfulness in her performances, and she’s a wonderful person.

"We get on very well and that’s essential as 'Daddy Issues' is a relationship comedy which is brilliantly written by Danielle, but we had the freedom to improvise and play around which is really important. We have a great ease with each other and there’s some very awkward situations that we get ourselves into so its really important that you have an ease around the person you’re working with.”

Aimee described working with David - who has three adult kids Albie, Anna, and Gene with Esther Freud, the novelist and daughter of Lucien Freud - as “heaven” as she also reflected on their on-set chuckling.

The 29-year-old star said: “Heaven. Honestly I just love him and I hope he’s in my life forever. On set we had really great chats but we’re also really good at sitting next to each other and just existing.

"We don’t even have to speak, we can just listen to music, sing along to it and just be and I think that’s where Gemma and Malcolm get to as well. They get to a place where they are just existing alongside each other.

"They are living their lives knowing they have each other and that is really beautiful. It doesn’t always have to be a deep chat, it can just be that you feel safe and comfortable enough to just sit in silence with each other which is great and rare.”