David Tennant found smashing a TV set for 'Rivals' to be "very therapeutic".

David Tennant stars in the new drama series

The 53-year-old actor stars alongside the likes of Aidan Turner, Emily Atack and Danny Dyer in the new drama series, and David has revealed that he loved filming the scene in which his character smashed up a TV show set.

He told RadioTimes.com: "In some ways it’s very liberating, very therapeutic."

On the other hand, David was conscious that he needed to get it right on the first take.

The actor - who is, perhaps, best-known for playing the tenth incarnation of the Doctor on 'Doctor Who' - explained: "In other ways, you’re very aware that you’ve got one take to not mess it up because there’s only one set and you’re only going to get one proper go at this. So, it’s a mixture.

"I think we did it last thing on a Friday so you were very aware that everyone wanted this to go well so they could all go home."

'Rivals' has already been renewed for a second season.

The show is an adaptation of Jilly Cooper's raunchy novel, and Dominic Treadwell-Collins has only reworked the first half of the book so far.

An insider told The Sun newspaper's TVBiz column: "The feeling is that there is still so much more in the story that could easily be made into a sequel.

"Disney+ appear to be on board, even though they haven't announced an official commission yet.

"Bosses at the streamer can see there is a huge amount of anticipation for this show, and having seen the episodes, they know it won't disappoint."