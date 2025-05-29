David Walliams is begging for a role in the new ‘Harry Potter’ TV series.

The 53-year-old comedian turned down a "newsreader on a TV" role in one of Warner Bros. fantasy franchise's eight flicks, based on the books by J.K. Rowling, 59, because he would not be in Hogwarts - the fictional boarding school of witchcraft and wizardry.

However, now that HBO is creating a "faithful adaptation" of J.K.'s books for a new TV series, David has insisted he would "take" up his once-offered role.

The comic - who "really regrets" not being in 'Harry Potter' - told his 'Little Britain' co-star Matt Lucas, 51, on the latest episode of their 'Making a Scene' podcast: "If they need me in the remake because they're doing that now, they need someone to be the presenter - because I thought I was just probably going to be seen in the corner of the screen. So, there you go.

"Now I'd take it. I bet for a role like that. Please, please put me in 'Harry Potter.'"

David was offered the "really small role" about "halfway through the films", and he thought if he had said yes to doing the newsreader job, it could have turned into a bigger opportunity in the flicks for him.

However, the casting directors "never" offered him "anything else".

The 'Come Fly With Me' star explained: "I was asked to be in 'Harry Potter'

"It was about halfway through the films, and it was a really small role; like I was going to be a newsreader on a TV, and I just thought, 'Oh, it's not really fun. I want to be in Hogwarts or stuff like that.'

"So I said, 'I would love to do it but, you know...' - so I thought if I do that, then they have some bigger role or something, I'll do that. They never offer me anything else.

"And the thing is, it would look great on my CV, you know, 'Harry Potter' ...

"No one would remember, you know, you can't remember everyone in it. So, I really regret not doing that.

"And, I think even if you're a tiny role in it, they still, you know, when you're on TV or something, you still get 10p, or something. When you think all around the world."