David Walliams and Matt Lucas planning to bring Little Britain back for a live show

The 53-year-old TV star wrote and appeared in the BBC Three sketch show - which ran from 2003 to 2006 - alongside Matt Lucas, 50, and the comedy duo are intending on the road, but there is just one "problem" for them.

David told The Daily Star newspaper: "I'm sure at some point we're going to revisit the show. I'm sure we'll tour live again. Me and Matt would love to do it again. The only problem is Matt's lost about eight stone, so all the characters are going to look a lot thinner!

However, the former 'Britain's Got Talent' judge isn't sure that the show will return to television.

He added: "When you talk to people in TV, they're like 'Well we're not looking for that at the moment.'"

Previously, David has insisted that comedy should not be censored and no gag should be off limits after his sketch show faced allegations of racial steroyping in 2020.

He insists no topic should be off limits for jokes and no one should be told what they can or cannot laugh at.

David believes that comedy is at its best when you're walking a "tightrope".

Speaking to Australian newspaper The Age, he said: “You end up with a list of things you can laugh at and things you can’t – but who’s in charge of that list? When you see Ricky Gervais, Dave Chappelle or Chris Rock dealing with taboo stuff intelligently, it works. You can still get things wrong but often, the exciting stuff happens when you’re walking that tightrope.”

The pair – who also received criticism for their mockumentary series ‘Come Fly With Me’ - apologised in 2020 for some of the characters they portrayed in the BBC series.