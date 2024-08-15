Davide Sanclimenti has been targeted by "evil" robbers, who stole $1.2 million worth of his "precious and personal belongings".

Davide Sanclimenti slams 'evil' robbers who stole 1.2m of precious items from him

The devastated 'Love Island' star told fans how thieves struck in just six minutes following his recent move to Los Angeles.

He wrote on his Instagram Stories: "I would like to say a big thank you to everyone who has displayed their concern and DMing me and asking why I have been quiet over socials.

"As you know I'm living in LA atm.

"Our home got broken into and was robbed of nearly $1.2m worth of precious and personal belongings gone within 6 minutes... (sic)"

Davide reassured fans he is "trying to stay positive" following the awful incident, and he is now planning to move house.

He added: "Just goes to show the saying is true, "the evil always target the purehearted" but I'm trying to stay positive. that the good people will always win in the end!

"I'm taking few days to reset, change house and keep moving forward (sic)"

Davide shot to fame in 2022 when he and then-girlfriend Ekin-Su Culculoglu won the eighth series of 'Love Island' and shared the £50,000 prize pot.

The pair went on to land their own reality TV series, 'Ekin-Su Davide: Homecomings', but they split in June 2023.

Ekin-Su and Davide later reconciled and confirmed in September 2023 they were together once again, however, they split again in January this year.

She wrote on Instagram at the time: "The last 18-months have been a rollercoaster of ups and downs, just like every relationship. Davide and I both wanted to make this work as we cared deeply for each other.

"Unfortunately I have recently made the decision to end our relationship and to go our separate ways..

"Breakups are never easy. For any couple. And we hope that our privacy will be respected. I enjoyed our time together and the memories we made.

"Thank you for your continued support. It's been so lovely to have you follow our Love Island journeys together since the villa and we hope you'll continue to follow our careers as we go off in our own directions. Love always, Ekin-Su. (sic)"

But Davide later admitted he was taken by surprise at Ekin-Su's statement.

He wrote on Instagram: "Life sometimes reserves surprises and suddenly wakes you up...

"Ekin and I, just after the ski holidays, decided to go different ways. It was a joint decision, but I was waiting to make it public to respect her time in the show. I don't know why the agreed statement changed last minute.

"I agree, it was a beautiful story, even with its ups and downs like all couples.

"I loved every moment, from the first time I knew her in the villa until life outside. I really believed in us and saw a future for us. But sometimes in life people need to grow apart. Is just the direction of life. I will treasure our moments forever.

"Now it's time to focus on myself. I love you all always, thank you for the unconditional support everyone showed me from the beginning. (sic)"