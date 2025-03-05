Davina McCall received multiple date offers from men in their 20s when she split from her husband.

Davina McCall reveals surprise date offers when she split from husband

The 57-year-old presenter found herself single when she separated from her second husband Matthew Robertson in 2017.

After the news became public, the former 'Big Brother' host was messaged on social media by numerous younger guys desperate to take out and romance an older woman.

Davina - who has been in a relationship with hairstylist Michael Douglas since 2022 - was flattered by all the attention and believes she got it because young men find the confidence older women have very sexy and appealing.

Speaking on the 'Begin Again' podcast, she said: "When I split up from my husband I was approached by a few people online, all of them under 30 and I was 50.

"What is the attraction of an older woman to a younger man?

“There’s two things I’ve thought about. How attractive confidence is and how elusive confidence is in your 20s and sometimes even into your 30s. Wouldn’t it be amazing if there was some magic trick that you could teach woman to love themselves more."

Davina has just been announced as the host of new BBC One reality dating show 'Stranded on Honeymoon Island'.

The show sees 12 unlucky-in-love singles matched into couples following a speed dating event, who then marry and immediately start their honeymoon on a tropical island with few resources to get by.

Speaking about the show, former 'Streetmate' presenter Davina said: "I am a serial matchmaker... So I jumped at the chance to host the BBC’s new dating show. I can’t wait to meet our couples and find out how they get on when they’re 'Stranded on Honeymoon Island'. For some it will be challenging and others, idyllic! Hopefully it’s the start of some very beautiful relationships.”

Kalpna Patel-Knight, Head of Entertainment at the BBC, added: “Davina is the ideal addition to this bold and innovative dating reality show. On 'Stranded on Honeymoon Island', Davina will be the perfect guide for viewers as the couples embark on the love story of a lifetime where the newlyweds are put to the ultimate test."

The show is being produced by CPL Productions, the BAFTA winning indie behind 'Married At First Sight UK', 'Love Is Blind UK' and 'A League Of Their Own'.

First broadcast in Belgium, subsequent versions have aired in Germany, Portugal, Netherlands, and Czech Republic.

'Stranded on Honeymoon Island' will be debuting on BBC One and BBC iPlayer later in 2025.