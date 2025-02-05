Davina McCall broke down in tears in her first interview since having brain surgery.

Davina McCall got emotional when discussing her brain surgery

The 57-year-old presenter underwent the procedure last November for a benign tumour and was overcome with emotion when discussing the terrifying ordeal with 'Dragon's Den' star Steven Bartlett.

Speaking on her 'Begin Again' podcast, Davina said: "I felt like this thing had taken control of me."

The former 'Big Brother' host added: "They said, 'You've got a benign cyst in your brain...'."

When Stephen asked Davina how she felt after the operation, she replied: "I don't really remember where I was... you realise that your personality is your short-term memory."

Another clip from the podcast shows her breaking down in tears and saying: "I was like, 'I'm still here'. I began again."

'The Masked Singer' judge was diagnosed with the rare tumour by chance after she was offered a scan last year and previously discussed her health scare and family history with the illness at an event to support her neurosurgeon Kevin O'Neill.

Davina said: "I know lots of you here are on your own brain tumour journey and many of you have lost loved ones to a brain tumour.

"I lost my sister to a brain tumour in 2012 and my ex-father-in-law a year ago."

Davina's partner Michael Douglas recently revealed that she was "doing really well" following the operation.

He told Closer magazine: "She's doing really well. The general feeling is that it couldn't have gone better.

"There was about a month of uncertainty where we just didn't know what kind of recovery she was going to make. The middle of November to the middle of December was like no man's land, but the brain is recovering really well.

"We've had a big chat about it, and she says she really feels like herself again."