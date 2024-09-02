Davina McCall thinks “mid-lifers” are party “pioneers”.

The 56-year-old TV host, who is fronting a new series of mature dating series ‘My Mum, Your Dad’, kicked a drug addiction she developed in her 20s and is now sober and settled with her partner of five years Michael Douglas.

She told The Sun about how her generation grew up after wild living: “Our age group, we are the first of a new generation of mid-lifers.

“We are the people that were at the raves, taking drugs, we’re pioneers.

“We were naughty, we were fun, we were outrageous – and then we had kids. “We settled down, we were good people for 18 years and now we’re thinking, ‘Right – let’s go again’.”

Davina is hosting the second series of popular ITV “later-life” dating show ‘My Mum, Your Dad’, which sees eight single mid-lifers who have been put forward by their children to go to a £8 million retreat in Sussex in the hope of finding new love.

The fitness fanatic presenter, who got divorced from Matthew Robertson – the father of her three children – in 2017, added about her habit of posing online in skimpy outfits: “You always hear that from people, don’t you? Like, ‘Oh, I still feel 25’. But it’s not a joke. We do still feel 25.

“You know, we’re exactly the same, except we’re slightly saggier.

“We’re now in a society where it is permissible for me to wear inappropriately short skirts, because it’s a new generation.

“We’re being allowed to behave in a way that possibly the last generation of men and women weren’t, and it’s really nice.”

Davina also promised the second series of TV BAFTA-nominated ‘My Mum, Your Dad’ will be as good as the first, saying: “It’s amazing. After a week, you can just see it all start to happen.

“Because people in there, it’s kind of like a hotbed. You are with somebody 24 hours a day, and you watch all these little micro-gestures, and you think, ‘I really like the way he makes coffee’, or ‘Wasn’t he nice? He opened the door for such and such’.”