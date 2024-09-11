Davina McCall would pay to go on 'My Mum, Your Dad' if she was single.

The television presenter- who has been dating Michael Douglas since 2017 - hosts the hit ITV dating show which focuses on helping single parents find love, while their children watch their every move from a screening room.

The programme is returning for a second series on ITV on Monday (16.09.24) and Davina would love to go on a "retreat" based on the series if she wasn't in a relationship.

She told OK! magazine: “Dating still has to catch up. We should actually do 'My Mum, Your Dad' retreats as a commercial venture because I would pay to go if I wasn’t in a relationship!

“You come to the retreat with a lot of baggage and they do so much work on themselves.

"The kids are watching their parents come to terms with something they have had trouble with all their children’s lives, and suddenly you’re seeing them open up a bit.”

Davina, who has three children — Holly, 22, Tilly, 20, and Chester, 17, with ex-husband Matthew Robertson - also shared that the contestants on the show aren't the only ones with a new lease of life and she still feels as if she is in her twenties.

She added: “We are the first of the new generation of midlifers where we were at the illegal raves, taking drugs — we were pioneers.

“We were naughty, we were fun, we were outrageous. Then we had kids, we settled down and we were good people for 15 years. Maybe 18 if you’re lucky.

"Then your kids are 18 and you’re thinking, ‘Right, let’s go again!’ It’s like having a second chance at life. But on this show, we’re making the kids watch that second chance at life.”

The second series of 'My Mum, Your Dad' starts on Monday (16.09.24) on ITV1 and ITVX.