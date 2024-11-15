Davina McCall is recovering in intensive care after undergoing brain surgery.

The TV host, 57, broke the news online on Friday (15.11.24) to fans she needed treatment after developing a “very rare” colloid cyst that affects only three in a million people.

Her hair stylist partner Michael Douglas, 50, has now shared an update on Instagram about her health, saying her operation had been “text book” and she is now in recovery.

He said: “Hey all, Davina is out of surgery and according to the surgeon it was textbook!

“She’s currently recovering in ICU as a precaution, as you can imagine she’s utterly exhausted.

“Thanks so much for all the love from everyone on here... it’s super powerful stuff, we are super grateful. Michael xx.”

Davina had announced in an online video she had received her cyst diagnosis after booking in for a health scan.

She said: “I was offered a health scan which I thought I was going to ace but it turned out I had benign brain tumour which is very rare, three in a million.

“I slightly put my head in the sand for a while, I saw a few neurosurgeons, had quite a lot of opinions and realised I needed to take it out.

“It’s quite big, it’s 14mm wide and it needs to come out because if it grows it would be bad.

“I’m having it removed.

“Say a prayer for me. I’m in good spirits.”

Davina added she had been feeling “up and down’ amid her health fright and said she would be in hospital for at least nine days before coming home.

A colloid cyst is a slow-growing tumour usually found near the middle of the brain and contains gelatinous material.

If it grows large enough it can obstruct movement of fluid in the brain and cause sudden death.

Most patients suffer headaches, with others having symptoms including vertigo, memory problems and double vision.