Davina McCall has 'no regrets' over anything in her TV career

The 57-year-old presenter has been active on television since the late 1990s and became a household name when she fronted the original 'Big Brother' series but noted that she has learned "something really valuable" from every job that has not been a success.

She told the Daily Star newspaper: "Everything that has gone wrong, or every mistake I've made in my life and every turkey that I've presented... they have all taught me something really valuable.

"There aren't any mistakes because they got me to where I am now - and I'm very happy.

"Never look at a mistake as a mistake; if you learn something from it, it was helpful.

"So I don't have any regrets. They are such a waste of time."

Following 'Big Brother', Davina went on to front 'The Million Pound Drop' for Channel 4 as well as 'Long Lost Family' for ITV and these days fronts 'My Mum Your Dad' but revealed that she had considered retiring on her last milestone birthday before deciding that she is "happy" enough to carry on.

Davina - who was honoured with the Special Recognition Award at the National Television Awards earlier this year - added: "I felt that I might be retired by the time I was 50 then when I got to 51, I thought, 'Don't tell anyone, carry on quietly."

"I put the fact that I'm still on telly down to the fact that I am happy. "I feel I'm in a really good place and really enjoying myself."

don't know how long I'm going to work for, but that's quite exciting as I used to be such a planner."