Davina McCall secretly engaged?

Davina McCall is reportedly engaged.

The 57-year-old TV presenter and her hairdresser partner Michael Douglas, 52, are said to have secretly got engaged over the summer after seven years together.

A friend told The Sun newspaper: “Everyone is so thrilled for them.”

“To say it has been a rollercoaster year for her is an understatement.”

Michael supported Davina through her recovery after she underwent surgery to remove a benign brain tumour earlier this year.

The insider said: “Whilst surgery was, of course, traumatic, she made peace with a lot in the days and weeks leading up to it.

“Then, having survived, she had a new lease of life - as so many do who have been in similar situations.

“Michael was her absolute rock throughout her recovery.

“If you see them together, genuinely they are like lovesick teenagers

“Their chemistry is insane.

“Basically, Davina thought ‘f*** it, life is short’, and decided it was time to, as the kids say, lock in the love of her life.”

While Davina and Michael have known each other for years, they only started dating after she finalised her divorce from Matthew Robertson in 2018.

Davina has reportedly been showing off her engagement ring to friends but has not yet worn it in public.

The source said: “She has a ring but is only wearing it in private.

“It is wonderful news and everyone who knows them is just so thrilled.

“They really do make the most gorgeous couple.”