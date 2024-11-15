Davina McCall is undergoing surgery to remove a “benign brain tumour”.

The 57-year-old TV star will be taking some time “off grid” after having the operative to remove the "very rare" 14mm tumour, known as a colloid cyst, which was discovered during a health scan earlier this year while she gave a talk for a menopause company.

In a video posted to Instagram, she explained: “Hi, so I’m posting this it will be Friday (15.11.24) morning. I’m posting it because a few months ago I did a menopause talk for a company and they offered me a health scan in return, which I thought I was going to ace, but it turned out I had a benign brain tumour called a colloid cyst, which is very rare.

“Three in a million! So I slightly put my head in the sand for a while, and then I saw quite a few neurosurgeons, I got lots of opinions. I realised that I have to get it taken out. It’s big for the space – it fills the space. It’s 14mm wide. And it needs to come out because if it grows it would be bad.”

Her boyfriend Michael Douglas reassured fans of the former ‘Big Brother’ host that she is in “great shape” but will need some time to recover from the operation.

In the caption of the video, he penned: “Hey everyone. Michael here. @davinamccall will be ‘off grid’ for a bit while she recovers from this brain operation. She is in great shape and in very good hands.

“I’ll I do the odd update from her account here for anyone interested. I’m sure she’ll read all the comments when she’s able to so feel free to send love [heart emoji] . The support of people is amazingly powerful. Have a great day everyone. Michael xxx (sic).”

Magic Radio presenter Nicki Chapman offered her support to Davina and said the ‘My Mum, Your Dad’ host was in “amazing hands”.

She commented: “You and I have chatted about this day … you are in amazing hands with your surgeon and the team.

“Everyone loves you. Thank you for not only being a brave girl but for sharing your condition. You will help sooooo many other people [heart emoji] big hugs. 30 second rule. See you soon N xx (sic).”