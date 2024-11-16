Amanda Holden, Holly Willoughby, Rylan and Alan Carr are among Davina McCall's celebrity pals paying tribute after her successful brain surgery.

Davina McCall's celebrity pals send tributes after brain surgery

The 57-year-old TV star underwent surgery to remove a “benign brain tumour”, known as a colloid cyst, which was discovered during a health scan earlier this year, and after her partner Michael Douglas confirmed the operation was a success, her friends took to social media to share their relief.

Michael posted on Instagram: "Hey all, Davina is out of surgery and according to the surgeon it was textbook! She's currently recovering in ICU as a precaution, as you can imagine she's utterly exhausted. Thanks so much for all the love from everyone on here... it's super powerful stuff, we are super grateful. Michael xx."

Amanda commented: "Such a relief, I've been thinking about her all day and all of you x."

Holly said: "That's so good to hear... thinking of you both," while Claudia added: "Sending so much love."

Rylan said: "Sending love mate, thinking of you both" and Alan Carr said: "So relieved."

Davina previously revealed her diagnosis in a video posted to Instagram.

She said: “Hi, so I’m posting this it will be Friday (15.11.24) morning. I’m posting it because a few months ago I did a menopause talk for a company and they offered me a health scan in return, which I thought I was going to ace, but it turned out I had a benign brain tumour called a colloid cyst, which is very rare.

“Three in a million! So I slightly put my head in the sand for a while, and then I saw quite a few neurosurgeons, I got lots of opinions. I realised that I have to get it taken out. It’s big for the space – it fills the space. It’s 14mm wide. And it needs to come out because if it grows it would be bad.”

Her boyfriend Michael reassured fans of the former ‘Big Brother’ host that she is in “great shape” but would need some time to recover from the operation.

In the caption of the video, he penned: “Hey everyone. Michael here. @davinamccall will be ‘off grid’ for a bit while she recovers from this brain operation. She is in great shape and in very good hands.

“I’ll I do the odd update from her account here for anyone interested. I’m sure she’ll read all the comments when she’s able to so feel free to send love [heart emoji] . The support of people is amazingly powerful. Have a great day everyone. Michael xxx (sic).”