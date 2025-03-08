Davina McCall has shared the emotional conversation she had with her surgeon before her a life-saving brain operation.

Davina McCall's final words to doctor before brain surgery

The 57-year-old TV presenter underwent a six-hour operation to remove a colloid cyst from her brain last November and Davina has opened up about her final words to her consultant neurosurgeon Kevin O’Neill before the procedure.

In a joint interview with Kevin in The Times, Davina revealed she told him: "You do whatever you need to do. I put all my faith in you."

She explained: "He doesn't need me screaming at him to keep me alive. He needs to be in the calmest and most confident place. I wanted to empower Kevin to do the best job he could."

However, despite her faith in Kevin, Davina admitted she get her affairs in order before the surgery, to guarantee that her children - Holly, Tilly, and Chester, who she shares with ex-husband Matthew Robertson - would be looked after.

She said: "I set up my whole life before I went into the operating theatre knowing that, if I didn't make it, the kids would be OK. I needed to go under the anaesthetic knowing I had my ducks in a row.

"It was my way of letting go. I am so grateful for that process, because I realised through all of it that, if I were not around, my children would be on the right path."

Davina's "very rare" 14mm tumour, known as a colloid cyst, was discovered during a health scan last year while she gave a talk for a menopause company.