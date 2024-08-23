Dawn French is to star in a new sitcom about a widow.

The 66-year-old actress first found fame alongside 'Absolutely Fabulous' star Jennifer Saunders as part of a double act before landing the title role of Geraldine Granger in 'The Vicar of Dibley', and almost 20 years after she filmed the last episode of the ecclesiastical sitcom, will play Debbie Fenton in 'Can You Keep a Secret?' for the BBC.

She joked: "At last...a sitcom where I can keep my top on...mostly..."

Dawn's character is described as being a "granny, lawn bowler, tinpot dictator - who will stop at nothing to make sure her family’s protected" and will have to deal some "tough decisions" that come as both part of life and death, but ultimately discovers that her husband isn't dead at all and it was mistakenly declared so.

Kenton Allen, Executive Producer and CEO Big Talk Studios, says: “Working with Dawn French has been a career-long ambition and to have her inimitable comedic brilliance join forces with the extraordinary Mark Heap and the Simons - Simon Mayhew-Archer and Simon Hynd - is every producer’s dream. We’re delighted to welcome such talented creative minds into the Big Talk family and can’t wait for viewers to see this highly original family comedy in all its glory.”

The series - which is based in the West Country - will consist of six half-hour episodes.

Jon Petrie, Director of BBC Comedy, says: “Can You Keep a Secret? hilariously delves into a rarely portrayed stage of the family life cycle, blending classic sitcom elements with an exhilarating farcical crime twist. With Dawn French and Mark Heap leading the cast, this is an irresistible new comedy and I can’t wait for BBC viewers to see it.”

'The Vicar of Dibley' first aired in 1994 and returned for an Easter special and Chrstimas edition in 1996, before a second series was broadcast in 1997.

Four seasonal specials aired from 1999 until 2000, and a handful of other festive specials aired until 2007, but the character has since returned for a string of charity sketches.

Dawn has also starred in 'Jam and Jerusalem' alongside her former sketch show co-star Jennifer, and in 2020 played the title role in the short-lived comedy-drama 'The Trouble with Maggie Cole' for ITV.