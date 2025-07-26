Dawn O'Porter is “always broke”.

Dawn O'Porter: 'I work pay cheque to pay cheque. I’m always broke'

Although Dawn, 46, is a successful author and TV presenter in her own right and is also married to Hollywood actor Chris O’Dowd, she admitted that money is always an issue.

She told the White Wine Question Time podcast: “I've never seen myself as a celebrity. Even though I'm married to Chris, who is quite a well-known actor, I don't think either of us have ever seen ourselves as celebrities.

“I work pay cheque to pay cheque. I’m always broke. My card got declined last week. I'm like, what the f*** is happening? When will this end?

“I guess if I was a celebrity, I'd get paid lots of money to do things that aren't necessarily my job or don't really feed what I do, but I don't. My job is writing, with the occasional little ad on Instagram to pay the rent.”

Dawn – who has children Art, eleven, and Valentine, eight with Chris – also spoke about meeting Chris just as her successful TV and writing career was imploding.

She said: “Everything had fallen apart. My TV career had just gone. I was so poor. I was so upset. I had zero confidence. I didn't know what I was going to do. I'd just met Chris, and he was on this trajectory up. I thought, well maybe this is just it. I'm just a girlfriend, and that's it.

“We were living in LA and I just said to Chris, I've got to go back to London to try and claw back my career. And we came back to London for a bit and I'd go for these meetings at TV production companies and I'd been successful.

“I had my own series on Channel 4... and they'd be like, 'What do you want to do?' and I was like, 'I want to do what I do'. But no one wanted to employ me.

“[Stylist magazine] sacked me. I was cool. I had my own show on Channel 4... then as my career just kind of... declined, I think they looked at me and were like, well she's just not that interesting anymore.

“It was the final blow to my confidence. I was absolutely on the floor because I always felt that writing would be the thing that saved me.”