James May has failed at retiring in 2025

After James, 62, appeared in the final episode of The Grand Tour with his co-hosts Jeremy Clarkson, 65, and Richard Hammond, 55, for Amazon Prime Video in 2024, the star admitted he wanted to take a step back from the showbiz world because he is "getting quite old".

But despite his initial decision to use 2025 for a "trial retirement", this year has seen him at his busiest in "about a decade".

James told The i Paper: "I've failed at retirement. I've been thinking about my retirement since I was a teenager.

"2025 was going to be my trial retirement year, but I've been accepted to speak at a couple of history festivals and charity events, I've got two TV series, and then I'm doing a live show in Australia, New Zealand and around the UK.

"This is the busiest year I've had for about a decade. I haven't had a day off in months."

The former Top Gear presenter gets disappointed when he looks at himself in the mirror and notices his youthful looks have gone.

He said: "I notice I've become flabby around my face and gut.

"I still expect to see someone looking reasonably youthful in the mirror.

"Occasionally, I'll see a photograph of myself on a YouTube video, and think, 'That's quite an old man.'"

Because of this, James has exercised a lot recently, but he currently cannot do anything too strenuous because he is waiting for his broken wrist to heal.

He explained: "I've made an effort to exercise in the last few years. I like riding my bicycle, so I try to ride 10 miles a day.

"I had to have a break this year because I fell off and broke my wrist, and it's taking a long time to heal."

The petrolhead adores luxury and cheap cars, but he feels "embarrassed" when he drives his Ferrari.

James said: "I get embarrassed driving my Ferrari.

"I only drive it occasionally."

The former Top Gear presenter likes spending time on his boat in the Isle of Wight and flying his plane to "other people's airfields" to check out their "cafes".

He said: "I've also got a boat and an aeroplane.

"I like taking it to the Isle of Wight for a picnic.

"The aeroplane I mostly fly to other people's airfields to see what their cafes are like."