'DCI Banks' writer Catherine Tregenna is penning a script for a new BBC crime drama.

Elen Rhys will star in the new crime drama ‘The One That Got Away'

The Welsh playwright, TV screenwriter and actress - whose contributions include ‘Law and Order: UK’ - will write the Pembroke Dock, Wales-set six-part psychological thriller ‘The One That Got Away’.

It sees the Detective Inspector Fifon Lloyd, Elen Rhys, 40, partner up with ex love interest Detective Sergeant Rick Walters, Richard Harrington, 49, to solve the murder of a nurse.

Sue Deeks. Head of BBC Programming Acquisition, said: “The One That Got Away is a deliciously dark and atmospheric thriller – sure to keep BBC viewers gripped to the very end…”

Produced by Blacklight TV, ‘The Light in the Hall’ star Rhian Blythe completes the line-up of the show, which is the English language version of Welsh-language drama 'Cleddau', an original series for Welsh language broadcaster S4C.

Although there is no release date, the show will be broadcasted on BBC Wales, BBC Four and BBC iPlayer.

A synopsis for the programme reads: “’The One That Got Away’ is a psychologically driven thriller in which DI Ffion Lloyd partners up with her ex-lover DS Rick Walters to find out who is responsible for murdering a nurse in a Welsh coastal town.

“The murder opens old wounds in a small-town community, throwing a historic conviction into doubt and raising the horrifying prospect of a copycat killer.

“It is a forensic examination of a town, a killer, and a relationship, past and present.”

The BBC announced the reboot of ‘The Inspector Lynley Mysteries’, with its new name ‘Lynley’, on October 16, 2024 – which is currently in production in Ireland.

Starring ‘Ted Lasso’’s Sofia Barclay, 36, as DS Barbara Havers, and ‘Vikings: Valhalla’’s Leo Suter, 31, as DI Tommy Lynley, it is set to be a modern day retelling of the best-selling novels by Elizabeth George, 75.

Reacting to the BBC acquiring ‘Lynley’, Elizabeth said: “I'm thrilled to see Thomas Lynley and Barbara Havers come to television again, especially through the participation of the BBC and Britbox and the production expertise of Playground.

“Watching my characters brought to life on television is a real celebration.”

It does not have a release date, but the show will be broadcast on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.