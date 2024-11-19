Dean McCullough burst into tears as he pulled out of his Bushtucker Trial on 'I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!'

The 32-year-old radio host had been voted by the public to take part in Sinister Sarcophagus to win meals for camp, but only managed to win two stars after the Egyptian tomb he had been placed in began to fill up with sand.

Speaking on Tuesday's (19.11.24) episode of the ITV1 show, he told hosts Ant and Dec: "It was my legs, I couldn't move my legs. I'm sorry! I'm so sorry. It was the fact that I couldn't move my legs. This is awful! Guys, this is awful! I've got to go back and tell them, this is awful. I just didn't know that sand was going to fill it up. "See, if there was no sand, I would still be in there. Great surprise! That is no joke!

"Oh, this is so embarrassing."

As a result of his lacklustre performance in the trial, the campmates received buffalo tail for their main and dragonfruit for dessert, with McFly singer Danny Jones and presenter Melvin Odoom taking on culinary duties, in what they have Delvin's Kitchen.

It was revealed at the end of the episode that Dean had also been voted by the public to face the Drown in the Dumps trial, which will air in tomorrow night's episode.

But he will face the water-based trial alongside TikTok star GK Barry, who previously won nine out of a possible 10 stars for camp during her Vile Volcano task earlier in the week.

He said: "I'm so glad we're together!"

'I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!' continues on Wednesday (20.11.24) night at 9pm.