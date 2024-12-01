Dean McCullough is the second star to leave 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!'.

The 32-year-old BBC Radio 1 star won 33 stars for the camp after facing seven Bushtucker trials - the most of any of the celebrities on the current series - but he was voted out of the ITV survival show on Sunday night (01.12.24).

The broadcaster admitted he was "over the moon" to be leaving after throwing himself into the challenges - but insisted he had been "touched" by his experience in the Australian jungle.

Speaking to hosts Ant and Dec, he said: "I woke up this morning and I thought, 'If I go today, I am over the moon.' Because I've not missed out on anything ... I've had the full experience."

He added: "It was nothing like I expected it to be."

The latest episode also saw retired boxer Barry McGuigan, 63, take part in a Bushtucker trial and earn an impressive 10 out of 11 stars for camp.

During the nightmarish Spiralling Out of Control challenge, he was placed on a giant rotating wheel as creepy crawlies - including cockroaches - ran all over him.

Dean's departure comes just days after 'Loose Women' star Jane Moore, 62, was the first campmate to be eliminated on Friday (29.11.24).

Meanwhile, Dean's mother said she was going to confront Ant about his "harsh" treatment of her son during his time on the show.

The 49-year-old presenter expressed his frustration at the BBC Radio 1 host's lack of success in the Bushtucker trials, but the DJ's mum Ann thinks Ant had been tough on her boy.

She was quoted by MailOnline as saying: "I think Ant's been a wee bit hard on him. I'm going to have a word with Ant about that later."

Dean struggled with some of the trials earlier in the series and his mother found it particularly difficult to watch her son being unable to win food for his campmates.

Ann said: "It's hard to watch him do the trials. I had warned him though, there's nothing in that jungle that's going to kill you, do it, just get over yourself and do it.

"The moments he shouted I'm A Celebrity were the ones I was hiding behind a cushion. Me and the two dogs begging, 'Don't say the words, please don't say the words'."

Ann admitted that her son's row with 'Coronation Street' actor Alan Halsall over washing up was also unpleasant viewing.

She said: "That was hard to watch.

"But Alan didn't really give him much time to wake up, did he? He just didn't give him enough time, another couple of seconds and he would have been grand."

Viewers have suggested that Dean has a 'game plan' to get more screen time after becoming close to Coleen Rooney but Ann dismissed the theories.

She said: "He's just such a team player, he loves everybody, but he is very starstruck, especially with Coleen and they're getting on so well.

"And I think he's been chosen to do the trials because he's good to look at, he's good fun and he's enjoying every single minute of it."