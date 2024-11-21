The 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!' campmates have faced a punishment after Dean McCullough took contraband goods into the jungle.

Dean McCullough was punished for his mistake

The 32-year-old radio presenter managed to get some teabags into the Australian jungle - but the other campmates were ultimately forced to suffer for his mistake.

Melvin Odoom excelled during the latest trial, seemingly securing ten cupcakes for the camp. But Dean's rule-breaking led to the ten cupcakes being reduce to five.

Melvin, 44, had to inform his campmates of the bad news. Melvin also told them that all contraband needed to be surrendered to the Bush Telegraph.

Dean then handed over his teabags, before it emerged that other campmates had broken the 'I'm a Celebrity' rules, too. Melvin revealed that he had smuggled in some food seasoning and that he shared it with Tulisa. However, the pop star insisted that she hadn't actually used it.

Meanwhile, the latest episode marked Maura Higgins' debut in the jungle.

The former 'Love Island' star - who entered the show alongside Reverend Richard Coles - recently admitted that entering the show at this stage was a "scary" prospect.

The 33-year-old beauty said: "It is quite scary going in later. They have all met and got to know each other. It's never easy being the newbie, but I am not a shy person, so I feel like I will be fine."

Maura is looking forward to the challenge, but she doesn't expect to find love in the jungle.

She shared: "It will be nice to bring some energy to the camp. I am single at the moment, but honestly no-one is going to fancy me in the jungle. Trust me!"