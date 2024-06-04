‘Death in Paradise’ has inspired another spin-off, say reports.

The BBC crime procedural, set on the fictional Caribbean island of St Marie, has already spawned ‘Beyond Paradise’ starring the original show’s alum Kris Marshall as DI Humphrey Goodman, one of the newest members of a Devon police force - which began in February 2023 - and now reality documentary series ‘Policing Paradise’ is said to be on the way.

An insider told the Daily Mirror newspaper: “It'll look at what the real life police get up to as opposed to the fictional ones in Death in Paradise - and there's quite a difference.

The source added that the crimes do not get as cleanly wrapped up within the hour-long episode as they do in the fictional version.

They continued: “Viewers who are used to the crime being solved every week might find that reality is not quite so neat. Just like the show’s plots, there is a lot of murder but unlike them far fewer murders are actually solved - and certainly not within a few days.

"There aren’t as many love stories either! Real life is a bit more gritty."

When approached for comment, the BBC declined to comment.

The news broke that former ‘EastEnders’ star Don Gilet, 57, would be stepping into the job vacancy left by star Ralf Little - who took over from Ardal O’Hanlon - when he quit the series in May.

The 44-year-old actor said of his departure on X: "Well, as of an hour ago on the Death in Paradise official social media, the news is out. I have actually known for a couple of weeks but obviously couldn't say anything.

"The new detective is the wonderful Don Gilet and I just want to say, from me to you Don, I hope you have the most wonderful time. It's the most magical experience and I hope you get everything out of it and wish you the best of luck. I'm absolutely sure you're going to be magnificent.”