Death Valley is set to return for a second series.

Timothy Spall stars in the BBC show

The crime-mystery series - which stars Timothy Spall and Gwyneth Keyworth as an unlikely crime-solving duo - is poised to return to BBC One.

Timothy, 68 - who plays eccentric national treasure John Chapel on the show - said: "I’m delighted that the show has been received so well, and audiences have embraced the warm and eccentric nature of John and Janie’s partnership.

"I'm really looking forward to revisiting this unlikely duo with the brilliant Gwyneth Keyworth as they take on more crime solving escapades in Wales."

Gwyneth is also thrilled that the show is returning for a second series.

The actress said: "I’m so chuffed Janie and John get to bicker their way through some more deadly crime scenes. Thank you so much to everyone who watched and supported the show! I can’t wait to be back ‘corpsing’ with Timothy and the gang for series two!"

Paul Doolan, the creator, writer and executive producer of the show, was wowed by the reaction to series one of Death Valley, and he feels "very excited" about season two.

Paul said: "I’ve been delighted with the reaction to Death Valley and can’t wait to bring more John, Janie and Alan the cat to screens.

"I’m very excited for viewers to see where the next series takes them as we pit them against an array of cunning murderers and, more often than not, against each other."

Paul previously admitted to being a "bit of a murder-mystery obsessive".

The writer also revealed how he developed the concept of the TV show.

He explained to the BBC: "I liked the idea of a TV actor who played a detective, and a fan of them, and the awkward relationship, but I couldn't really get beyond what else was funny about that.

"Then I thought 'what if they solve murders?', which is all really meta, and then started plotting it based around that."