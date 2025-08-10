Dejon Noel-Williams hits back at critics

Dejon Noel-Williams has hit back at his critics, insisting he is “not just a character on an entertainment reality tv show”.

The personal trainer faced criticism for how he treated girlfriend Megan Moore in the Love Island villa and Dejon – who is also said to be the subject of an unflattering new book released by his stepsister - has urged people to understand he is a “human being with real emotions”.

He wrote on Instagram: “I’ve stayed quiet, but that doesn’t mean it hasn’t affected me.

I hold my self accountable for my communication and everyday I’m growing as a person, so thank you for those who see the good in me. I’m not just a character on an entertainment reality tv show I’m also a human being with real emotions, some of the stuff I’ve seen said about me has been hard to deal with and they are the furthest thing from the truth.

“I questioned why people would do these things and it was getting me nowhere as I couldn’t understand and is something I would never do to somebody else but what’s kept me grounded is movement. Running, training, pushing myself when everything in my head feels heavy. It clears my mind, helps me breathe, reminds me of who I am outside of the noise.

“If you’re struggling mentally, I get it. I really do. You don’t have to have it all figured out just find that one thing that brings you back to yourself and take it one step at a time.”

Dejon previously revealed he had been “reflecting” on his actions after being dumped from the Love Island villa by a group of ex-Islanders.

He admitted that hearing the reasons for his and Meg’s eviction caused him to reconsider how he treated her on the show, after having his head frequently turned by other women.

Speaking to host Maya Jama on Aftersun, he said: “It was interesting the way that we got dumped, because I feel like the decisions were definitely… you kind of heard from both people's point of view.

"Some people saw bad things and some people saw good things. So it definitely made me in this time of being like reflect on my actions over the villa.

“Coming in, I just thought, I'm on Love Island. I'm gonna explore connections, I'm gonna be flirty, I'm gonna see what my strongest connection was.

“But in the back of my head, I always knew it was Meg, so I definitely see why that kind of… there's a lot of opinions about that, and I feel like I could have explored connections with being less flirty and stuff.

"I definitely understand why people have their opinions regarding that, and even there's times that, honestly, she's stuck by me, and she tells me how she feels, and she stuck by me more than more than she should. More than I deserve a lot of times.

"I'm very, very grateful for her, and now hopefully I can show what she deserves."