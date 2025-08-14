Dejon Noel-Williams claims to be the victim of "a lot of untruths".

Dejon Noel-Williams has hit back at his critics

The 26-year-old TV star has faced criticism for how he treated girlfriend Megan Moore during his time in the Love Island villa, and is the subject of a scathing new book - entitled Surviving Dejon - penned by Niah Sienna, his stepsister.

Responding to the recent criticism, Dejon said on Capital XTRA: "There's a lot of untruths and a lot of unfair stories which I am challenging at the moment.

"The most important thing is that Meg knows who I am, my family know who I am, and my friends know who I am."

Dejon has also thanked Andrada Pop and Billykiss Azeez for their recent show of support.

He said: "Even shoutout to Andrada and Billykiss because when we saw them when was coming out of the villa they were basically saying, 'Dejon, there's so much things being said about you. We know that's not you. We know that's not who you are as a person'.

"So yeah shoutout to them two because they didn't need to do that."

Dejon recently took to social media to encourage the public to understand that he's a “human being with real emotions”.

He wrote on Instagram: “I’ve stayed quiet, but that doesn’t mean it hasn’t affected me.

"I hold my self accountable for my communication and everyday I’m growing as a person, so thank you for those who see the good in me. I’m not just a character on an entertainment reality tv show I’m also a human being with real emotions, some of the stuff I’ve seen said about me has been hard to deal with and they are the furthest thing from the truth.

"I questioned why people would do these things and it was getting me nowhere as I couldn’t understand and is something I would never do to somebody else but what’s kept me grounded is movement. Running, training, pushing myself when everything in my head feels heavy. It clears my mind, helps me breathe, reminds me of who I am outside of the noise.

"If you’re struggling mentally, I get it. I really do. You don’t have to have it all figured out just find that one thing that brings you back to yourself and take it one step at a time."