Dejon Noel-Williams has been “reflecting” on his actions after being dumped from the Love Island villa.

Dejon Noel-Williams: Love Island dumping made me 'reflect on my actions'

Dejon and his girlfriend Megan Moore found themselves in the bottom two of the public vote, alongside Ty Isherwood and Angel Swift on Sunday’s (03.08.25) show, before their fate was decided by a group of ex-Islanders.

And, Dejon has admitted that hearing the reasons for their eviction from the villa has caused him to reconsider how he treated Megan on the show, after having his head frequently turned by other women.

Speaking to host Maya Jama on Aftersun, he said: “It was interesting the way that we got dumped, because I feel like the decisions were definitely… you kind of heard from both people's point of view.

"Some people saw bad things and some people saw good things. So it definitely made me in this time of being like reflect on my actions over the villa.

“Coming in, I just thought, I'm on Love Island. I'm gonna explore connections, I'm gonna be flirty, I'm gonna see what my strongest connection was.

“But in the back of my head, I always knew it was Meg, so I definitely see why that kind of… there's a lot of opinions about that, and I feel like I could have explored connections with being less flirty and stuff.

"I definitely understand why people have their opinions regarding that, and even there's times that, honestly, she's stuck by me, and she tells me how she feels, and she stuck by me more than more than she should. More than I deserve a lot of times.

"I'm very, very grateful for her, and now hopefully I can show what she deserves."

And, Dejon insisted he was ready to leave the villa with Meg.

He said: “We definitely expected it. We were really to go home, to be honest.

"I mentioned to the few boys that, like, I feel like my Love Island experience is finished because I came here and got what I wanted with Meg."